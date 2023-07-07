Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Mike Trout won’t attend All-Star game while he recovers from broken left wrist

KTVZ
By
Published 7:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star Mike Trout won’t attend next week’s All-Star game in Seattle while he recovers from a broken left wrist. The Los Angeles Angels’ All-Star center fielder says it was a tough decision, but he wants to focus on healing his hand. Trout had surgery on Wednesday and is wearing a cast that stretches from his hand to his elbow. He got hurt fouling off a pitch on Monday. Trout calls the injury “a freak thing” that is frustrating because of all the work he puts in to stay healthy during the season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content