Orioles top Twins 3-1 on double in 10th by Urías, Bautista’s relief and Mullins’ big catch
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ramón Urías drove in the automatic runner for Baltimore with a first-pitch double off Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the 10th inning as the Orioles outlasted the Twins 3-1. Aaron Hicks added on a sacrifice fly that drove in Urías. All-Star closer Félix Bautista pitched two hitless innings for the Orioles. Cedric Mullins made a leaping catch to thwart a three-run homer by Byron Buxton in the fourth inning and drove in the game’s first run in the sixth for the Orioles. Baltimore scored twice in the eighth inning last Sunday against Duran in a 2-1 win.