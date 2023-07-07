Pache’s pinch-hit, 2-run HR rallies Phils past Marlins for record-tying 13th straight road win

MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Cristian Pache hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Friday night and match the franchise record with their 13th straight road victory. The Phillies, coming off a three-game sweep of the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays, moved within 1 1/2 games of the second-place Marlins in the NL East standings by tying the franchise mark for road wins set in 1976. The 24-year-old Pache sent a 0-1 pitch from reliever A.J. Puk to center field, barely clearing the fence for his first career pinch-hit home run. Jeff Hoffman (2-1) worked two innings and earned the win.

