Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the appointments tells The Associated Press that owners of teams in two of the Oakland Athletics’ former cities will help evaluate whether the franchise should move to Las Vegas. Philadelphia Phillies chief executive officer John Middleton and Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman will serve on Major League Baseball’s relocation committee, a person familiar with their appointment says. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

