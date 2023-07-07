St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery leaves game versus White Sox with apparent hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery abruptly left Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning with an apparent injury. With St. Louis holding a 5-1 lead and with one out and a 2-1 count on White Sox hitter Elvis Andrus, Montgomery tapped the back of his right leg with his glove. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and trainers went to the mound, and Montgomery left the game, walking slowly to the dugout.

