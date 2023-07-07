Swiatek advances at Wimbledon and says pressure is off; Sabalenka wins, Jabeur talks Beckham

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has moved into the fourth round at Wimbledon by dispatching 30th-seeded Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5. That’s significant because she exited the grass-court tournament in the third round a year ago. She says this year, “it’s just a totally different chapter.” The four-time Grand Slam champion can reach her first Wimbledon quarterfinal when she faces 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic on Sunday. Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka also won. Caroline Garcia of France became the highest-seeded woman to exit the grass-court tournament. The fifth-seeded player lost to 32nd-seeded Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

