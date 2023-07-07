Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak San Francisco Giants by beating the Giants 5-2. Tovar connected off Tyler Rogers for his ninth homer, batting leadoff for just the second time in his career after previously doing so June 25 against the Angels. Taylor Rogers (4-3) took the loss.Brandon Crawford had hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth — the NL-leading 20th surrendered by Gomber (7-7), who allowed just those two runs on five hits over six innings.

