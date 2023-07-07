Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest. The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday. Sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation, the 2022 All-Star is eligible to be activated on Aug. 4. Cortes last pitched on May 30 and is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts. He is expected to throw to hitters Sunday and then again at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida, on July 13. New York activated lefty Carlos Rodón from the 60-day IL before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs. Rodon was set to make his Yankees debut.

