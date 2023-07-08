Cavendish crashes out of Tour de France in last attempt to take outright record for most stage wins

LIMOGES, France (AP) — Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed. TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain. Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced. Cavendish equaled cycling great Eddy Merckx’s career record of 34 Tour stage wins in the 2021 edition but wasn’t selected last year. This was his last chance after he announced in May during the Giro d’Italia race that he will retire at the end of this season.

