Duran, Verdugo each hit a 2-run HR; Red Sox coast past MLB-worst Athletics, 10-3

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo each had a two-run homer, and Masataka Yoshida had his sixth consecutive multi-hit game to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Saturday. Christian Arroyo and Duran both had three hits, Yoshida two and Duran scored three runs and drove in three for the Red Sox, who have won seven of eight. Yoshida’s streak matches the MLB’s longest this season. Manny Piña and Brent Rooker each hit a solo homer for Oakland, which has the major league’s worst record. At 25-66, the Athletics are on pace to finish 45-117.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.