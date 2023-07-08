Early lunch as rain prevents any play in morning session at 3rd Ashes test

LEEDS, England (AP) — England’s bid for early Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes test that the hosts must win has been delayed by rain at Headingley. Australia was due to resume the third day on 116-4 in its second innings with Travis Head (18 not out) and Mitch Marsh (17 not out) the overnight batters but the start was delayed by thunder, lightning and heavy rain. No ball was bowled in the Saturday morning session. An early lunch will be taken. It may be a frustrating day ahead for both sides as more showers are forecast.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.