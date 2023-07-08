Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday. Williams (1-1) gave up three runs on eight hits and walked one in his fourth start. The right-hander made his debut June 21, two years after being drafted in the first round by Cleveland out of East Carolina. Both Naylors had two singles and a double as the Guardians had a season-high 18 hits, taking over first place in the AL Central from Minnesota at 45-44. Bobby Witt Jr. went 3 for 5 with a solo homer, RBI triple and stolen base for Kansas City.

