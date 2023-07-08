Nasa Hataoka turns in a prime-time performance to lead US Women’s Open at Pebble

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Women’s Open went to prime time and so did Nasa Hataoka. The 24-year-old from Japan shot a 66 in the wind at Pebble Beach to take a one-shot lead over Allisen Corpuz. Not only was that the best score of the championship, Hataoka was nearly nine shots better than the field average. She went from six shots behind to one shot ahead in pursuit of his first major. Corpuz caught a bad lie on her last hole for a bogey and a 71. She will try to join Michelle Wie West as Hawaii’s only two major champions.

