NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that’ll start in November
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Coming soon: the NBA Cup. The NBA unveiled the details Saturday of its inaugural in-season tournament, which will have a prize pool of about $18 million and will be capped by a championship game — which won’t count in the standings — in Las Vegas on Dec. 9. It’s an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted for years, giving teams a trophy to play for during the regular season. And now, it’s finally reality.