Phillies’ Bryce Harper hit on surgically repaired elbow by pitch, leaves game

MIAMI (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was struck on his surgically repaired right elbow by a pitch from Marlins starter Braxton Garrett in the third inning against Miami, forcing him to leave the game after the inning concluded. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said after the game that X-rays on Harper’s elbow were negative. After he was hit by the pitch, Harper got attention from a team trainer, then headed to first. He was later thrown out trying to steal third. Harper was replaced at designated hitter by Bryson Stott when his turn came in the fifth. The two-time MVP has played exclusively at DH since his return on May 2 from Tommy John surgery in the offseason.

