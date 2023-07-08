Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the Rays 6-1 in battle of top teams

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh straight decision, a 6-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays that gave the MLB-best Atlanta Braves their 20th win in 22 games. Strider joined Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan and Arizona’s Zac Gallen as the only 11-game winners in the majors. He improved to 7-0 over his last eight starts and boosted his majors-leading strikeout total to 166. Sean Murphy homered for the third straight game, a career best for Atlanta’s All-Star catcher. His three-run shot finished a four-run, fourth-inning against rookie Taj Bradley. Strider allowed no runs and four hits over 6 1-3 innings.

