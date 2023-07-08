Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers juggled their roster before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Detroit activated outfielder Riley Greene from the injured list. Greene, who was sidelined since May 31 with a stress reaction in his left fibula, led the team in most offensive categories before the injury. The Tigers also activated pitcher Beau Brieske (elbow) from the 60-day injured list. He went 3-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 starts last season, but will pitch out of the bullpen at this point. Veteran infielder Jonathan Schoop was designated for assignment.

