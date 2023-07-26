Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is back in New York and could return to the Yankees’ lineup Friday night at Baltimore. Sidelined since early June with a toe injury, Judge played another simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He returned to the Big Apple after that, manager Aaron Boone said. Speaking at Yankee Stadium after his team’s 3-1 victory over the Mets on Wednesday night, Boone said he didn’t know yet if Judge would come off the injured list Friday. Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported Judge is expected to be activated Friday barring a late setback. Boone has maintained the last-place Yankees are taking Judge’s status day by day and he wouldn’t rule out anything, including a return this weekend.

