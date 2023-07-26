Angels acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for prospects
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The aggressive deal signals their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels traded two minor league prospects to the White Sox. They were left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher.