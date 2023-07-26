Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Angels acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for prospects

KTVZ
By
Published 9:31 PM

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The aggressive deal signals their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels traded two minor league prospects to the White Sox. They were left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content