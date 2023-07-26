Christopher Morel helps Chicago Cubs rally for a wild 10-7 victory over crosstown White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel drove in two runs during a six-run fifth inning that featured only three hits, and the streaking Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 10-7. Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back homers in the eighth for the 50-51 Cubs, who erased a five-run deficit on the way to their fifth straight win. They also moved within 4 1/2 games of an NL wild card, continuing their bid to stay together through Tuesday’s trade deadline. The White Sox announced after the game that they had traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Angels for two prospects. They could sell off more players to contenders in the coming days.

