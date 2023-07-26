Collier’s double-double leads Lynx past Mystics 97-92

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season, Diamond Miller added 21 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 97-92. Minnesota (11-13) won its second game in 11 attempts against a team with a winning record this season. Washington (12-11) lost its fifth straight road game. Collier put Minnesota ahead 87-79 with 5:48 left in the fourth quarter, but she hobbled off the court less than two minutes later after appearing to injure her right ankle. She did not return. Washington rookie Li Meng was left open in the corner and sank a 3-pointer to pull within 91-90. But Nikolina Milic scored the next four points to extend the lead to 95-90. Miller sealed it with a layup.

