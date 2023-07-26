Goals, defense, quality emerge as Spain and Japan dominate Group C at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The knockout stage teams have emerged from one of the eight groups at the Women’s World Cup – Spain and Japan out of Group C – and they’re both in goalscoring form. La Roja and Nadeshiko have each beaten Costa Rica and Zambia soundly. The pair stand Nos. 1 and 2 in goals scored in the group stage so far with eight and seven, respectively. Each team has yet to concede a goal through two matches. Next up will be a meeting of the two on Monday to decide which team tops the group. Because of its extra goal, Spain holds the edge in the event of a draw.

