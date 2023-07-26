Netherlands stands tall against US at Women’s World Cup despite injuries to its forwards

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Dutch almost did it, even without their best forwards. Netherlands got ahead of the United States early and then withstood a flurry of U.S. attacks to preserve a 1-1 draw in its rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. The Dutch entered the match with a weakened attack. Vivianne Miedema, the country’s all-time leading women’s scorer, is out of the tournament with a torn ACL. After coach Andries Jonker selected Lineth Beerensteyn for the team’s first match against Portugal, Beerenstyn went down with an ankle injury. With Jonker’s top forwards out against the defending champion U.S. team, he turned to 26-year-old Katja Snoeijs.

