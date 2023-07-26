Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hits go-ahead 2-run homer in 6th, Giants beat Athletics 8-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth, Alex Wood earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3. Wood (5-4) entered to start the fifth in a tie game and allowed just one hit making his fifth relief outing of 2023 to go with 11 starts. Slater connected against Hogan Harris (2-5) after J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first against A’s opener Freddy Tarnok.

