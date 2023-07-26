Red Sox beat the major league-leading Braves 5-3 for 2-game sweep

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series. Rafael Devers, Tristan Casas and Adam Duvall homered for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta in the sixth. Boston has won four straight and is a season-best eight games over .500 at 55-47. Atlanta is 64-36. Joe Jacques (2-1) pitched the seventh for Boston, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino worked the eighth and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen finished for his 22nd save.

