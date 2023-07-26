Rodón and Bader lead the Yankees past the Mets 3-1 for a Subway Series split

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón earned his first victory in four starts with the New York Yankees, who got an offensive spark from Harrison Bader in beating the New York Mets 3-1 for a two-game split of their Subway Series. Bader had three hits and scored twice at Yankee Stadium, including an aggressive dash and headfirst dive into home plate. Rodón outpitched fellow lefty José Quintana before four Yankees relievers combined to retire all 10 batters they faced. Clay Holmes worked the ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances, giving the Yankees a four-game split of the season series with the Mets. The crosstown rivals also split two games last month at Citi Field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.