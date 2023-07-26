South Africa puts its Women’s World Cup faith in star forward Hildah Magaia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hildah Magaia has given South Africa hope it can win a Women’s World Cup match. The Banyana Banyana forward scored on a nice hustle play in South Africa’s opening match against Sweden. She pounced on a shot that bounced off goalkeeper Zecira Musovic’s gloves and hit Magaia’s thigh as Magaia sped into Sweden’s goal. But Magaia fell and and missed the final 25 minutes with an apparent wrist injury. That’s when South Africa went on to lose the game, 2-1. Magaia will be back in the lineup Friday against Argentina in Dunedin.

