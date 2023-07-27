Australia has won the toss and will bowl first in the final Ashes test against England

LONDON (AP) — Australia has won the toss for the first time this series and opted to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes test against England. Australia has already retained the Ashes after a draw in the fourth test. The Aussies lead the series 2-1 going into the final game at The Oval with a chance to win it outright. Australia has made one change to its team by recalling spinner Todd Murphy for allrounder Cameron Green. England’s team is unchanged and James Anderson plays in the series-ender in what is likely his last Ashes test and possibly his last match for England.

