MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Austria defender Stefan Lainer has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a form of cancer. His club Borussia Moenchengladbach says Lainer faces several months of treatment but that the cancer was found early and is treatable. The club adds that it sees an “extremely high chance” that Lainer will recover and that he could continue his career.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.