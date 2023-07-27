Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — As co-captain of the United States, Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the team at the Women’s World Cup. She got into it with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and just minutes later scored the tying goal for a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. The draw keeps the United States atop their group with one game remaining. With 14 players making their World Cup debuts at the tournament, Horan’s example on the field and her leadership off it is important. Just 26, Horan has been building toward these moments in her second World Cup.