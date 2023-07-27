Christian Yelich’s resurgence playing vital role in Brewers’ quest for NL Central title

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich heard all the talk about whether he ever could recapture the MVP form he showed early in his Milwaukee Brewers tenure. He eventually realized he needed to stop listening to it. That attitude has him playing as well as he has since those peak seasons. The 2018 NL MVP has sparked the Brewers to a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central by providing the production that had been missing the last few years. Yelich is one of five major leaguers with at least 20 homers and 15 steals this season.

