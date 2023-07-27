Cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to injure leg during Dolphins practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was carted off with an apparent leg injury at the end of Thursday’s practice. Ramsey was matched up against receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill when the injury happened. He went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers. Ramsey was helped up but didn’t appear to put any weight on the leg before he was carted off the field as Miami’s second full-team practice of training camp closed.

