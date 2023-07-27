Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend. The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced Cook’s visit. NFL Network first reported Cook would fly into the New York area Thursday and then meet with the Jets over the weekend. Cook’s visit comes after Rodgers agreed to a reworked two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets.

