Olympic power broker sheikh banished for 3 years by IOC for election influence while suspended

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
GENEVA (AP) — Long-time Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah has been banished by the IOC for three years. The International Olympic Committee says he influenced an Olympic Council of Asia election in Asia this month while self-suspended because of a forgery case in Geneva. The sheikh was convicted in 2021. The IOC’s decision should effectively remove the one-time “kingmaker” of sports elections from influencing its next presidential vote in 2025. The IOC Ethics Commission recommends “IOC Members to refrain from interacting” with the sheikh. It cites his “undeniable impact” on the July 8 election win of his brother to lead the OCA.

