Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Second-half substitute Asisat Oshoala inspired Nigeria’s 3-2 upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration. The surprising victory moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada with one game to go before the knockout round. It means an injury-plagued Australia team missing striker Sam Kerr has to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

