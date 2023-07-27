Partnership between Oshoala and Ajibade lifts Nigeria to upset over Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — With the match tied at 1-1 in the second half, few would’ve blamed Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum for bringing in defensive reinforcements against Women’s World Cup co-host Australia. Instead Waldrum went all in. He sent on striker Asisat Oshoala to combine with midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade and push for an upset win. Two fine individual players, they’re even better as a team. Oshoala’s entrance reunited the duo and nine minutes later Nigeria had a 3-1 margin. They hung on for a 3-2 victory. Nigeria now shares the Group B lead on four points with Olympic champion Canada. Nigeria and Canada opened with a 0-0 draw last week. Oshoala played in that game. Ajibade did not.

By BROOKE EVANS AND TAFT GANTT Associated Press

