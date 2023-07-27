Portugal knocks Vietnam out of Women’s World Cup with 2-0 victory in group stage

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam 2-0 on Thursday in the Women’s World Cup. The Portugal win ensured Vietnam can’t advance to the knockout stage. Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute. Following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish. Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.