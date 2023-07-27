Skip to Content
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has confirmed Barcelona’s place in the next Champions League though said investigation into more than $7 million paid to a refereeing official could be reopened if more evidence emerges. Barcelona’s place in the Champions League group stage worth tens of millions of euros (dollars) was earned by winning the Spanish league last season. It could have been at risk from the so-called “Caso Negreira” case. Court documents show Barcelona paid $7.7 million from 2001-18 to the company of a senior Spanish refereeing official. Barcelona has consistently denied any wrongdoing. The Champions League group-stage draw is on Aug. 31

