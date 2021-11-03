Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers out for Chiefs game due to Covid-19 protocols. Multiple outlets report he tested positive for virus

by Jacob Lev, CNN

Green Bay Packers star QB Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, the team’s head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Wednesday.

LaFleur wouldn’t confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or his vaccination status. While meeting the media, LaFleur would only say that last season’s league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

“We don’t say who tests positive or what not. That’s what the league wants,” LaFleur said.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Jordan Love, the Packers’ first-round pick in 2020, will make his first career start.

Multiple outlets — including the NFL Network and ESPN — are reporting that Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19, citing sources.

CNN has reached out to the Packers and the NFL for comment but has not yet gotten a response.

Per NFL health and safety protocols, vaccinated players that test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour span. Unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative in order to return.

In August, the reigning MVP was asked if he had received the Covid-19 vaccine. Rodgers said he had been “immunized.”

“There’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements,” Rodgers said. “Owners have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There’s guys that have been vaccinated and contracted Covid. So it’s an interesting issue.”

Last week, the Packers placed wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the reserve/Covid-19 list before the team’s 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday.

