How to watch the Winter Olympics in the US and around the world
CNN
By CNN Sport staff
The Winter Olympics in Beijing get underway on February 4 with close to 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competing across 109 medal events.
The Games — like last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo — will be held under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and feature seven different sports.
There will also be new events in bobsled, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, short track and ski jumping.
A detailed schedule of events is available on the Olympics website, as is a list of Games broadcasters in every country around the world.
In the United States, NBC has the broadcast rights to the Games. Viewers will also be able to follow the action on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Rights holders in selected other countries include:
Argentina — Claro Sports
Australia — Seven Network
Brazil — TV Globo
Canada — CBC, Radio Canada, Bell Media (TSN and RDS), Rogers Media (Sportsnet), Telelatino Network
China — CCTV, China Mobile, Kuaishou, Tencent
France — Eurosport, France Télévisions
Germany — Eurosport, ARD, ZDF
India — Olympics.com
Ireland — Eurosport
Italy — Eurosport
Japan — NHK, Fuji TV, Nippon TV, TBS, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo
Mexico — Claro
Nigeria — Supersport
Norway — Eurosport
Philippines — Cignal TV
Russia — Telesport, Russia 1, Channel 1, Match TV
Singapore — Mediacorp
South Korea — SBS, KBS, MBC
Spain — Eurosport, Dmax
Sweden — Eurosport
Thailand — Plan B, AIS, PPTV, T-Sport
United Kingdom — Eurosport, BBC
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments