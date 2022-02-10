Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday

By Ben Morse, CNN

There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria

Cross-Country Skiing

Women’s 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway

Figure Skating

Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA

Freestyle skiing

Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America

Luge

Team Relay: Germany

Snowboard

Men’s Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria

Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA

Speed Skating

Women’s 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands

