Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday
By Ben Morse, CNN
There were eight gold medals up for grabs on Thursday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 6 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men’s Alpine Combined: Johannes Strolz, Austria
Cross-Country Skiing
- Women’s 10km Classic: Therese Johaug, Norway
Figure Skating
- Men Single Skating: Nathan Chen, USA
Freestyle skiing
- Mixed Team Aerials: United States of America
Luge
- Team Relay: Germany
Snowboard
- Men’s Snowboard Cross: Alessandro Haemmerle, Austria
- Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe: Chloe Kim, USA
Speed Skating
- Women’s 5000m: Irene Schouten, Netherlands
