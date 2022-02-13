Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
There were seven gold medals up for grabs on Sunday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 9 of the Games.
Alpine Skiing
- Men’s giant slalom: Marco Odermatt, Switzerland
Biathlon
- Women’s 10km pursuit: Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Norway
- Men’s 12.5km pursuit: Quentin Fillon Maillet, France
Cross-Country Skiing
- Men’s 4x10km relay: Russian Olympic Committee
Short Track Speed Skating
- Women’s 3,000m relay: The Netherlands
- Men’s 500m: Shaoang Liu, Hungary
Speed Skating
- Women’s 500m: Erin Jackson, USA
The full medal table can be found here.
