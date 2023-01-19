Jay Briscoe, US pro wrestling star, dead at 38

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died at age 38.

The Ring of Honor (ROH) star, whose real name was Jamin Pugh, died in a head-on collision with another vehicle, whose driver also died at the scene on Tuesday in Laurel, Delaware, according to Delaware State Police.

The wrestler’s two daughters were passengers in the vehicle and are now in critical condition in hospital, an update issued by police Wednesday said.

“The two passengers in Pugh’s pickup truck, identified as his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old daughter, were both properly restrained. Both girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition,” the statement added.

Police said that the other driver — a 27-year-old woman called Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware — had driven directly into the path of Pugh’s pickup truck.

Ternahan was wearing a seatbelt, Pugh wasn’t, police said.

The wrestling world has been in shock since the announcement of the star’s death by Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of ROH, on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wrote: “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

“Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day.

“We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.

“Rest In Peace Jamin.”

A statement on ROH’s website said: “It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

Laurel School District posted on Facebook on Tuesday that it would be closed on Wednesday following the incident. It said: “Due to an unthinkable tragedy in our community this evening, The Laurel School District will be closed for tomorrow, Wednesday January 18, 2023. Schools will reopen on Thursday. Please keep the Pugh family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Pugh and his brother Mark, known as Dem Boys, were 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions.

