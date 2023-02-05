Colorado State apologizes for ‘Russia’ chant at Utah State’s Ukrainian player during basketball game

By Wayne Sterling and Alaa Elassar, CNN

Colorado State University has apologized to Utah State’s Ukrainian junior guard after spectators chanted ‘Russia” toward him at a men’s basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado Saturday night.

“We became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted ‘Russia’ at a student-athlete from Utah State, who is from the Ukraine. On behalf of Colorado State, we apologize to the student-athlete and Utah State,” the school wrote in a series of tweets early Sunday.

The chant could be heard when Max Shulga, who is from Kyiv, went to the free throw line late in the game. Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, has been subjected to much of Russia’s violent assault on the country, from intense shelling to the killing of civilians attempting to flee and attacks on civilian settlements.

As of January 30, at least 7,110 Ukrainian civilians were killed and and 11,547 injured since the invasion began, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“This is a violation of our steadfast belief in the Mountain West Sportsmanship Policy and University Principles of Community,” Colorado State continued. “Every participant, student, and fan should feel welcomed in our venues, and for something like this to have occurred is unacceptable at Colorado State.”

Niko Medved, Colorado State head men’s basketball coach, also apologized on Twitter saying, “I have so much respect for @USUBasketball and Max Shulga. We have amazing fans and students but this is not acceptable! My sincere apologies.”

CNN has reached out to Utah State for comment.

The Mountain West Conference told CNN in a statement they are “aware of the situation and are currently reviewing the incident.”

Shulga finished with nine points and six assists in Utah State’s 88-79 win against Colorado State.

February 24 will mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine’s front with Russia is at least 810 miles long. It’s moved back and forth as small villages have been suffering a Russian onslaught in the east of the country. There is talk now, from Ukrainian officials, that Russia is planning a major assault in the next few weeks.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.