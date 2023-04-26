New York Jets general manager calls Aaron Rodgers deal ‘historic’ for the franchise



By Wayne Sterling, CNN

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas called the deal to acquire four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers “historic” for the franchise.

Douglas spoke Tuesday on how the trade — which has not yet been finalized as the two teams work out the details — came together.

“Obviously, a long time in the making,” Douglas told reporters at a previously scheduled pre-draft press conference.

“There’s still some I’s to be dotted, T’s to be crossed to ultimately finalize everything … I can’t thank [Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst] enough for the open dialogue that we’ve had and ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for this franchise.”

The long-awaited trade will reportedly see Rodgers sent to the Jets along with the Packers’ 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

The Packers will receive the Jets’ 13th overall pick in Thursday’s draft, as well as one of the Jets’ second-round picks and their 2024 first-round draft pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive plays this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game and to have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you are always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture,” Douglas said. “We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.”

Rodgers has spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Packers, where he led the team to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to the “Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way.”

On whether Rodgers intends to play beyond the 2023 season, Douglas said: “I don’t want to put words in Aaron’s mouth. You guys are going to have the opportunity at the right time to ask him those specific questions, but we’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited to add him to the team.”

Kyle Stickles, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Ghent, New York, will announce the Jets’ first-round pick.

Asked who he thinks his favorite team should select in the first round, the 13-year-old said: “We definitely don’t need a quarterback.”

In 2020, Stickles was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, in his left tibia, according to the NFL.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

