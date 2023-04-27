Carolina Panthers select QB Bryce Young with first pick of NFL Draft

By Steve Almasy, CNN

The Carolina Panthers have selected University of Alabama quarterback and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young with the first pick of the NFL Draft.

“It’s surreal. It’s a dream come true,” Young told the ESPN broadcast. “As amazing of a moment this is, I’m going to try to live in this moment. I can’t wait to get to work and start building off of it.”

The California native was graded as the NFL’s fourth-highest player overall in the draft and the highest-rated quarterback, earning himself comparisons to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein describes Young as a “full-field reader whose confident demeanor on the field oozes off the tape but never becomes unbridled cockiness.”

In March, the Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks in this and future drafts to the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

With the second pick, the Houston Texans picked quarterback C.J. Stroud of Ohio State University.

Stroud entered the draft after two successful years for the Buckeyes.

The 21-year-old’s “accuracy stands out on tape,” according to Zierlein. “He’s able to lead receivers with good placement and make on-frame throws to targets on all areas of the field.”

The Texans then traded for the third pick and chose Young’s teammate, linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The next picks belong to the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

