An elite runner in a 10K race took a wrong turn meters from the finish. It cost her thousands in prize money

(CNN) — Ethiopian runner Senbere Teferi looked to be mere seconds away from defending her Peachtree Road Race title.

That is, until she took a wrong turn just before the finish line.

The first three competitors of the women’s elite division of the Peachtree Road Race, a 10-kilometer race held annually in Atlanta on July 4, were approaching the finish line when Teferi, the 2022 champion, had the lead.

But with just meters to go, Teferi, who was following a lead vehicle, took a right turn, running off course.

The mistake cost her the win as compatriot Fotyen Tesfay kept going straight ahead and went on to cross the finish line first. Tesfay’s time was 30 minutes, 43 seconds according to the online results. Teferi ended up in third, four seconds behind Tesfay.

The wrong turn also cost Teferi in prize money. The winner of the race earns $10,000, while second place receives $5,000 and third place gets $3,000.

Tesfay was asked through a translator about those final meters.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” she said.

“I saw the finish line. At first I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was. But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead. But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

Approximately 50,000 people participate in the Peachtree Road Race. This year was the 54th edition of the race.

