C.O. Fishing Report: Some seasons are closing, but still fine angling to be had
Some fishing seasons are ending, but Noah Chast says there's still plenty of good spots for anglers to hit as we move into fall.
Some fishing seasons are ending, but Noah Chast says there's still plenty of good spots for anglers to hit as we move into fall.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.