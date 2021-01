Football Fandemonium with Max

We are now onto the second round of the FANdemonium playoffs. The road to the Grand Prize - a $700 tailgate party package - is on the horizon. Eight fans remain, and you get to decide who moves onto the next round.

You can now vote on each matchup by visiting KTVZ.COM/sports. The link to the bracket is on the right-hand side of the page.

Voting ends next Thursday, and the semifianls begin Friday, Jan. 15.