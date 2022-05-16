Best rock albums of the 1970s
Sire
Black and white image of the Ramones.
A&M Records
#50. ‘Tapestry’ by Carole King
Carole King sitting in a window seat next to a cat.
CBS
#49. ‘The Stranger’ by Billy Joel
Billy Joel in a bed next to a mask on a pillow.
Atlantic
#48. ‘Fragile’ by Yes
Abstract drawing of earth from space with trees and plants coming up.
Apple Records
#47. ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles
Individual square images of each Beatle performing.
Sire
#46. ‘Ramones’ by Ramones
Black and white image of the Ramones.
Charisma
#45. ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ by Genesis
A white cover with three separate black and white images of shirtless men standing in a waterfall, sitting in a chair and looking at the other images on the page.
Reprise Records
#44. ‘On the Beach’ by Neil Young
Neil Young standing on the beach in a yellow blazer looking at the ocean and everything on the beach is also yellow, including a table and chairs with umbrella..
DJM Records
#43. ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ by Elton John
A cartoon of Elton John wearing platform ruby slippers and stepping into a brick wall where the yellow brick road begins and leads to Oz.
Elektra
#42. ‘Fun House’ by The Stooges
A red distorted image of a man and a woman intersecting.
Fantasy
#41. ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival
CCR sitting in a room near instruments and a man on a bicycle.
CBS
#40. ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ by Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen standing in front of blinds and floral wallpaper.
Elektra
#39. ‘L.A. Woman’ by The Doors
Black and white image of The Doors with maroon frame.
Arista
#38. ‘Horses’ by Patti Smith
Black and white image of Patti Smith.
ABC Records
#37. ‘Aja’ by Steely Dan
Black Cover with a faint image of a person’s face showing through.
Warner Bros. Records
#36. ‘Moondance’ by Van Morrison
Photo reel of different close-ups of Van Morrison.
Atlantic
#35. ‘Led Zeppelin III’ by Led Zeppelin
White cover scattered with tiny images of butterflies, etc.
Track Record
#34. ‘Quadrophenia’ by The Who
Black and white image of a man on a scooter from behind with images of band members’ faces in each mirror on the bike.
Island Records
#33. ‘Red’ by King Crimson
Black cover with images of each band member in white.
United Artists Records
#32. ‘Tago Mago’ by Can
An abstract drawing of a head with brain showing
Harvest
#31. ‘Meddle’ by Pink Floyd
A photo image representing an ear, underwater, collecting waves of sound (represented by ripples in the water).
Apple Records
#30. ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ by John Lennon
John Lennon and Yoko Ono sitting under a tree.
RCA
#29. ‘Transformer’ by Lou Reed
Black cover with an outline of Lou Reed’s face in white.
Virgin
#28. ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ by Sex Pistols
Yellow Cover with pink on bottom and black writing on top.
Apple Records
#27. ’All Things Must Pass’ by George Harrison
George Harrison sits in a chair in a field surrounded by gnome-like figures lying on the ground.
RCA
#26. ‘Station to Station’ by David Bowie
David Bowie looks through a hole in a wall.
Reprise Records
#25. ‘Harvest’ by Neil Young
Tan cover with an orange moon behind the album and artist name.
Swan Song
#24. ‘Physical Graffiti’ by Led Zeppelin
Old image of a tall building with each of the letters of the album name written in red in a window of the building.
Atlantic
#23. ‘Houses of the Holy’ by Led Zeppelin
Unclothed kids climbing over stones on a hill.
EMI
#22. ‘A Night at the Opera’ by Queen
A colorful half circle with a swan, two lions and fairies.
Atlantic
#21. ‘Close to the Edge’ by Yes
Green cover.
Reprise Records
#20. ‘After the Gold Rush’ by Neil Young
Black and white image of Neil Young Walking.
Reprise Records
#19. ‘Blue’ by Joni Mitchell
Dark blue close-up of Joni Mitchell.
Columbia
#18. ‘Born to Run’ by Bruce Springsteen
Black and white image of Bruce Springsteen standing with his guitar.
Vertigo
#17. ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath
A blurry man in a neon costume runs with a helmet and sword.
Rolling Stones Records
#16. ‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones
A black and white close-up of the zipper on blue jeans.
Victor
#15. ‘Low’ by David Bowie
David Bowie side profile with orange background.
Elektra
#14. ‘Marquee Moon’ by Television
Photo of band standing in a V with a black border.
RCA Victor
#13. ‘Hunky Dory’ by David Bowie
David Bowie looking upward holding his head.
Rolling Stones Records
#12. ‘Exile on Main St.’ by The Rolling Stones
Collage of black and white photos.
Columbia
#11. ‘Blood on the Tracks’ by Bob Dylan
Blurry abstract profile view of Bob Dylan with shaggy hair.
Track Record
#10. ‘Who’s Next’ by The Who
The Who standing in front of a large rectangular stone.
Harvest
#9. ‘Animals’ by Pink Floyd
Dark image of a factory.
Factory
#8. ‘Unknown Pleasures’ by Joy Division
Black cover.
Harvest
#7. ‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd
White brick wall with album name in the middle.
Warner Bros. Records
#6. ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood hold hands and look ready to dance.
CBS
#5. ‘London Calling’ by The Clash
Black and white image of band member slamming guitar on stage with pink and green writing on side.
Atlantic
#4. ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin
Painting of older man carrying bundle of sticks on his back.
RCA Victor
#3. ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ by David Bowie
Painting of David Bowie standing on a street with a guitar and one leg up on a box.
Harvest
#2. ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Pink Floyd
Two men shaking hands, one of them on fire.
Harvest
#1. ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd
Triangle with rainbow of light coming out one side on black background.
